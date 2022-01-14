Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Message for Sunday, January 16: “The Stand Out” Genesis 6: 1-18
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of adult church.
Monday prayer meeting at 4:45 p.m.
Monday night small group Bible study at 5:45 p.m. (starts after prayer meeting).
Please come and join us at church, if you are unable to come to church join us livestream @ Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Star Baptist Church
The new adult study “Engage” was well received last week; join us this week for “Spiritual Battle” narrated by Kirk Cameron.
Sunday’s sermon: Duty Calls; Scripture: John 15:16. Special music: A medley by Natalie and Neesa.
Send us your church news!
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put “Church News” in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.
Verse of the Day
1 John 4:18-19
18 There is no fear in love; but perfect love casteth out fear: because fear hath torment. He that feareth is not made perfect in love. 19 We love him, because he first loved us.
