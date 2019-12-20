Sandcreek Baptist Church
Hope you're having a good day and that you're planning to join us at Sandcreek for our Sunday morning worship this week.
Here are the dates to remember.
Mark your calendar for Wednesday at 6 p.m. for weekly Bible Study. Hope you're keeping up with this study.
Mark your calendar for our Christmas Eve service and communion. Plan to join us for this special service.
Nancy is still collecting for "Pack Away Hunger." If you've ordered a shirt she needs the size.
Need someone to volunteer to be on the "Treat and Cheer" committee. Think about it and let Nancy know.
Hope you're caught up with your shopping and wrapping. I'm not. Need a few more gifts for the family get together on the 22nd. I think that's this next Sunday!
Will leave you with this thought:
"The giving of gifts is not something man invented. God started the giving spree when He gave a gift beyond words, the unspeakable gift of His son!
I will be looking for you at Sandcreek this Sunday. Don't let me or the Lord down. Have a good day.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Worship Leader Jack Steeves.
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
Message for Sunday: “The Reckoning of Love” Scriptures Isaiah 7: 10-16
Monday night prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Come visit us Sunday. Visitors are always welcome.
Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
FaithPoints
FaithPoints Church welcomes singer Adam Hungate this Sunday, Dec. 22 at 9 a.m. as we gather to worship at Baymont Inn on N. Ind. 3, Greensburg.
Adam is an accomplished singer who has recently appeared in "The Christmas Cabin" production of the Tree County Players.
Everyone is invited to attend.
Call 812-503-2170 for information.
