Faithpoints Church
FaithPoints Church will meet for in-person worship this Sunday at 10 a.m. at Baymont Inn, Greensburg. Please come by and worship with us and hear a faith inspired message of positive Christianity from Pastor Michael Layne.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Message for Sunday: “Careful How You Walk” Scriptures Ephesians 5:15-21
Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
This is our Communion/Outreach Sunday.
Pastor Pal’s Sunday, 2 p.m., second Sunday each month at the Heritage House Nursing Home. Come join us.
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m.
Wednesday night small group Bible study at 6 p.m.
Wednesday Second week Cup at 1 p.m. Devotions and Brunch.
We are now live-streaming every Sunday; if you cannot come to church join our live-stream at 11 a.m.
Check out our Facebook: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
Star Baptist Church
Sunday, October 31, 9:30 a.m., Sunday School. The adult class will be starting a new study: "God's Unbreakable Promises."
10:30 a.m.: Sermon title: "Eternity: Bliss or Gloom?" Scripture: Luke 16:19-31,
The last day to return your "Operation Christian Child" boxes is November 21. There are plenty of boxes, instructions, and labels still available. A short video detailing the project will be shown during the worship hour.
Men, mark your calendar. We will be hosting the county "Brotherhood" meeting on November 9. This is for men of all the American Baptist Churches in the county. The ladies are planning their famous smoked pork chop meal, so make your reservations!
Visitors are always welcome at our little church in the country!
