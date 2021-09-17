Cornerstone Baptist Church
Cornerstone Baptist Church has several activities for September.
The 19th will be a church picnic to make up for missing our Father's Day cookout because of weather. Please bring a side dish; meat will be provided. Then we will have a second service after we eat.
The 26th we will have 'Missions 4' singing group during the morning service starting at 10:30 a.m.
The 29th will be our WMU ladies meeting at 5 p.m. At 6 p.m., we have a meal before Bible study starting at 6:30 p.m.
Cornerstone is a King James Bible believing church and proud of it.
We have had several new members join recently and will be having a baptism for four of them soon.
We will have our second annual Fall Fest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. October 2 at the Decatur County Fairgrounds. This is a free event with music starting at noon by Glen Anthony. We will serve pulled pork and hot
dogs with side dishes. There will be a hayride to go pick out a pumpkin to decorate, face-painting and much more. We will again have a dessert contest with prizes awarded. For more information, you may call the church at 812-663-4911.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Our church is open for morning service, Monday Prayer meetings and small group Bible study.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Message for Sunday (this is the first of four Sundays for BACK TO CHURCH HOPE IS HERE): Week one- Hope for the Weary (Matthew 11:28-30/Galatians 6:2. Other themes on following Sundays are: Life is Hard; Loads can Crush or Connect us; Lifting of Loads Happens Here.
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m.
Monday night small group Bible study 6 p.m. (starts after prayer meeting).
Whether you are familiar with church or this whole thing is new, we invite you to come back to church. Here you will find a community to help share your struggles, encourage you, and help you find hope that is unchanging. We will have a special sermon series, community and activities for you and your family and friends.
We can’t wait to see you this fall for our four week sermon series on Hope. Children’s church (ages 6 through 11 years).
Visit us on our Facebook page (Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Adams, Indiana).
Please join us at church or view our live-stream @ Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Come visit us Sunday, Visitors are always welcome.
Star Baptist Church
At 7 p.m. tonight, our weekend revival continues with former pastor Gregg George, guest speaker. He will also have the message on Sunday at our regular service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. All are invited to stay for our fellowship dinner; chicken and drinks will be provided.
We realize there are several festivals, concerts, ball games, etc. in the area, but hope you will find time to worship also!
Visitors always welcome!
