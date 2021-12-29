Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Message for Sunday, January 2: “The Start Up” from Scriptures Genesis 1:1-2; 27-31
This is our Communion/Outreach Sunday.
Pastor Pal’s Sunday, 2 p.m. Second Sunday each month at the Heritage House Nursing Home. Come join us.
Wednesday Second week Cup 1 p.m. Devotions and brunch.
If you cannot come to church join us on our live-stream at 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Verse of the Day
Jude 1:21
21 Keep yourselves in the love of God, looking for the mercy of our Lord Jesus Christ unto eternal life.
