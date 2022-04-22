Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. - with Pastor Bill Cordes
Message for Sunday, April 24: “Be Content” Scriptures Exodus 20: 17
Music Leader Sandy Oaks
Monday prayer meeting at 4:45 p.m.
After prayer meeting 5:45 p.m. small group Bible study.
We are now live every Sunday if you cannot come to church join us on our live streaming, on Facebook and YouTube. Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
Star Baptist Church
Join us for services Sunday as we resume our regular schedule after a wonderful Easter Celebration last week: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. (the adult class will be starting a new four week study), Worship - 10:30 a.m., Scott Sharp, pastor. Sermon title: "Food for Thought" Scripture: John 6:1-15.
Don't forget to submit or turn in your receipts from Rural King for purchases April 7-20 by May 6. They will donate 10 percent of sales to the church. Thanks Rural King.
Sock Project for the Edna Martin Christian Center in Indianapolis begins with socks for mothers. Any kind of ladies' socks are now being collected. We continue this project in memory of Eloise Clapp, who looked for bargains all year long. (Men's socks will be donated in June, and children's socks in the fall for back to school.)
Visitors always welcome.
