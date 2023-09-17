Greensburg United Methodist Church
From 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 17, Greensburg United Methodist Church, 301 N. Broadway Street, is hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to support the church’s youth music program. Enjoy a bluegrass jam while dining! Free-will offering.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Mount Moriah Baptist Church will have its 200th Anniversary Celebration Sept. 24.
Service at 10:30 a.m. Pictures will be taken after service with dinner served after pictures. Live music will be following dinner. All are invited to come join us.
Message for Sunday, Sept. 17: “A Promise of God.” Scriptures 1 Kings: 18: 41-46.
If you cannot come to church, join us online at 6 p.m. Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana. Also, Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now on YouTube; in search, put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Come visit us Sunday. Visitors are always welcome.
Westport Christian Church
You are invited to our annual Revival at the Westport Christian Church at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 and 7 p.m. Oct. 2, 3 and 4. The guest speaker is Tom Ellsworth.
Please come and join us at the Westport Christian Church, 102 W. Mulberry Street, Westport.
For more information, call 812-591-3807.
Our regular Sunday morning time of worship is 10 a.m. Come in and worship with us!
STAR BAPTIST CHURCH
Mike Wilcox will be our guest speaker. Message: “Bringing in the Harvest” Scripture: Matthew 9:35-38. Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m., worship at 10:30 a.m. A representative from the Gideons will also be visiting to give a short explanation of their Mission to distribute Bibles, so come prepared if you want to support that cause.
We will miss Scott and Sheri, hope and pray they have a wonderful vacation.
Current Missions Projects: Socks for Kids, PackAwayHunger, and it’s time to start filling Operation Christmas Child Shoe Boxes.
Visitors always welcome to our little church in the country.
Verse of the Day
Psalm 29:11
11 The LORD will give strength unto his people; the LORD will bless his people with peace.
