Liberty Baptist Church
Liberty Baptist Church will have their Thanksgiving/Christmas celebration Sunday, Dec. 13.
Rev.David Blazier will bring the morning message at 10:30 a.m. followed by a meal. Meat will be furnished and everyone is asked to bring a salad and/or a dessert to share.
Following the meal there will be a time of fellowship.
Everyone is welcome!
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Our church is now open for morning services on live streaming only.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes.
Message for Sunday: “Endurance” Scriptures Revelation 3: 7-13
We are now live every Sunday on our live streaming only @ Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
Please join us.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
Share your church news with us
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greesnburgdailynews.com (be sure to put “Church News” in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
