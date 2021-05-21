Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Our church is now open for morning service, Monday Prayer meeting, and small group Bible study.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Message for Sunday: “The Life” Scriptures 1 John 5: 9-13.
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m.
Monday night small group Bible study 6 p.m. (will start after prayer meeting).
We are now live streaming every Sunday @ Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Please come and join us at church; if you are unable to come to church join our livestream. Visitors are always welcome.
Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Star Baptist Church
10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 23: Worship service and Children's Church, Mike Wilcox, guest speaker. Message: "Enduring the End Times." Scripture: 1 Thessalonians 5:8-11.
Southeastern Baptist Youth Camp near Westport is starting June 13, so now's the time to get registered. (We have three kids already signed up!) There are 12 sessions to choose from for Kindergarten to Senior Adult including: Paintball Camp, Music Camp, Golf Camp, Family Camp, Man Camp, and many age groups, so check out the schedule. Registration needs to be in two weeks before the session you choose, and some will fill up fast.
Visitors are always welcome at our beautiful little church in the country!
