Star Baptist Church
Sunday, Feb. 23, 9:30 a.m. – Sunday School for all ages. 10:30 a.m. – Worship, Jon Carlstrom, interim pastor.
Sermon “GOING: Being a witness and telling our story,” Matthew 28:19. Greeters will be Larry and Sandy Bredewater; deacons for February are Joe Hobbs and Mike Scudder.
Thanks to all who helped and donated to the “Pack-A-Way Hunger” project. We filled 40,392 bags with a mixture of rice, supplements, and other nutritional ingredients to be cooked in water. Each meal will serve four people. (Thanks to the other area churches who helped this year!)
March 8 will be an important meeting for the congregation to vote on calling Scott Sharp as our pastor. He will be available starting in April. Also coming up March 15 – Baked Potato Bar following morning service.
As always, we extend an invitation to join us for study, fellowship, and worship at our little church in the country, corner of CR 650 N. and CR 400 W.
Sandcreek Baptist Church
Bible study continues on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The study is now in III Kings. Not sure what the chapter is, just plan to join the group on Wednesday evening. Be sure to bring your Bible.
Sunday we will have a “furnished” lunch. Just plan to stay and eat with us. Don’t have to bring anything to “pitch-in.”
Everything will be furnished. It will be a spaghetti lunch with chocolate desserts. Sounds good’ to me. How about you? Hope to see you there. This is to support our ABWM special project.
The Edna Martin item for the tub, this week, is Tuna Helper and/or canned tuna.
Mark your calendar for March 3 and plan to attend the next “Brotherhood” meeting that will be held at Mt. Moriah. I’ll bring more information when the time gets closer.
It’s a beautiful day out today and I hope you’re having a good day. Plan to attend church and Sunday School at Sandcreek this Sunday. Hope to see you there.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Worship Leader Jack Steeves.
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
Message for Sunday: “God’s Will God’s Way” Scriptures Exodus 4: 18-28
Monday night Prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday night Small Group Bible Study 7 p.m.
Come visit us Sunday. Visitors are always welcome.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
