Lifeline Wesleyan Church
Baked goods auction at noon November 20. Donations to go to Community Toy Give Away at Lifeline Wesleyan Church, 2022 Moscow Rd, Greensburg, IN.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Message for Sunday, November 20: “God Destination” Scriptures Acts 28: 17-31.
Youth Church every Sunday during the last half of Adult Church.
Music Coordinator Jack Steeves and Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m.
After Prayer meeting (5:45 p.m.), small group Bible study.
Wednesday Second Week Coffee Cup at 1 p.m. Devotions and brunch.
We live-stream every Sunday at 11 a.m.: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
If you cannot come to church, join us online.
Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Also, we're also on YouTube; in search, put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
Star Baptist Church
Join us for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. Mike Wilcox is our guest speaker.
After morning worship everyone is invited to stay for our Thanksgiving celebration. Turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, and drinks will be furnished. Please bring a side dish or dessert if you'd like. We have so much to be thankful for!
Thanks to all who supported our missions fundraiser at Dairy Queen Thursday evening, and thanks to Dairy Queen for donating a percentage of sales!
Visitors are welcome!
Southern Decatur County
Southern Decatur County Thanksgiving Praise Gathering will be at 7 p.m. Monday, November 21.
This year the community event will be held at Venue on 3, 107 Underwood Dr., Westport.
Join us for an evening of music, Scripture readings, prayer, and praise to God for the bountiful blessings. Come and be blessed!
Share your church news
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put "Church News" in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.
Verse of the Day
1 Chronicles 16:10
10 Glory ye in his holy name: let the heart of them rejoice that seek the Lord.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.