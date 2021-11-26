Cornerstone Baptist Church
Cornerstone Baptist Church will be having our ladies Christmas party at the church starting at 3:30 p.m. December 4. Lunch will be provided, but please bring a "white elephant" gift for gift exchange.
December 11 will be the Association Christmas meeting and dinner at Symrna Baptist Missionary Church starting at noon.
December 12 we will have Bruce Delagne and his wife from the Bible Tract League singing to us and sharing the ministry of the Bible Tract League.
December 19 will be our Christmas program in the morning service. We will also be having our Christmas dinner after service; please bring a covered dish.
Let us remember to be thankful for all God has given us and will continue doing for us.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Message for Sunday, November 28: Advent #1 "The Righteous Branch" Jeremiah 33: 14-16
Monday Prayer meeting at 4:45 p.m. with Monday night small group Bible study after the prayer meeting.
Please come and join us at church, visitors are always welcome. If you are unable to come to church, join our livestream and/or check out our Facebook page @ Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Star Baptist Church
Sunday, Dec. 28
Sermon: Our Wonderful Counselor. Scripture: Isaiah 9:6.
The first candle of the Advent Wreath will be lit, representing "Hope."
Everyone enjoyed our Thanksgiving dinner last week, and now as we enter into the Christmas season we invite visitors to join us as we celebrate Christ's birth.
Share your church news
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put "Church News" in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.
Verse of the Day
Psalm 127:1
1 Except the LORD build the house, they labour in vain that build it: except the LORD keep the city, the watchman waketh but in vain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.