Star Baptist Church
Sunday, Jan. 12, 9:30 a.m. – Sunday School for all ages. The adult class will watch a video and discuss Chapter 23 of “The Story.”
10:30 a.m. – Worship Service, Jon Carlstrom, interim pastor. The message will be “Blessed to Be.” Scripture Genesis 12:1-3. (Scott Sharp will return in April.) Greeter will be Stacey Miller.
Donations are still being received for the “Pack-A-Way Hunger” Project. Thanks to all the local churches participating this year!
Visitors are always welcome at our little church in the country.
Sandcreek Baptist Church
Hope you’re planning to attend this coming Sunday. Remember, I will be looking for you, so don’t let me or the Lord down.
Upcoming events for Sandcreek will be the conclusion of our “Pack away Hunger” project. If you’re wanting to order a T-shirt for $10 you’ll have to do it this week. Last day to order was Jan. 4. Don’t know if they’ll still honor an order this late. If you’re interested you might ask Nancy.
Our annual business meeting is coming the fourth Sunday in January.
If you’re a member of the board, plan to attend. It will be right after the 10 a.m. church service.
All church attendees are welcome to stay and participate in the meeting and making of decisions.
Bible Study is on Wednesday nights at 6. Hope you’re keeping up with this study in the Old Testament.
As I came to the library today, the sun was shining very brightly but the air was a bit cool. Glad I had my winter coat on and buttoned up. Winter isn’t me favorite time of year, but there’s nothing I can do about that. Just have to put on extra layers and grin and bear it.
Until next week, I want to leave you with this thought. It’s one of my favorite carols, “Joy to the world.”
What a wonderful message those angels brought to the people who were listening below them.
See you Sunday.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Worship Leader Jack Steeves.
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
Message for Sunday: “Just After Midnight” is the title. Scripture is Exodus 2: 1-10.
Pastor Pal’s Heritage House Nursing Home Service at 2 p.m. Sunday. People who have family members in the Heritage House Nursing Home, please come and join them. Come worship with us.)
Monday night prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday night Small Group Bible Study 7 p.m.
Thursday every other week Coffee Cup Devotions and Brunch.
American Baptist Women Ministry (A.B.W.M.) meets second Thursday (14th) of each month at 6:30 p.m.
Come visit us Sunday. Visitors are always welcome.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.