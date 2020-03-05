Star Baptist Church
Sunday, March 8, 9:30 a.m. - Sunday School for all ages.
10:30 a.m. - Worship, Jon Carlstrom, interim pastor. Message: "Character - The Qualities of a Disciple." Scripture: Matthew 5:2-12. Greeters will be Mike and Peggy Scudder. Deacons for March are Gerald Knepp and Jeff Crackle. There will be an important meeting following the service to vote on calling Scott Sharp to be our pastor.
Sunday, March 15 - All are invited to stay for a "Baked Potato Bar" following the service.
Don't forget to change your clocks!
For those who don't have a "church family," we invite you to take a drive out in the country and worship with us! (Corner of CR 650 N. and CR 400 W.)
Sandcreek Baptist Church
I hope you're having a good day and that you will join us for worship at Sandcreek Baptist Church on Sunday.
Start time is 10 a.m. and Sunday School is at 9 a.m. I will be looking for you and your family.
Bible Study continues at 6 p.m. on Wednesday as led by Pastor Harold. Hope you're keeping up with the study in the Old Testament book of Chronicles.
The items for the "tub" this week is canned corn and green beans. The collection tub is located in the Sunday School entryway near the coat rack.
We have a large number of people on our prayer concern list. Hope you're keeping them in your prayers.
In closing, I want to leave you with this thought from a list of quotes I've collected over the years. This one is from Eleanor Roosevelt: "The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams."
Hope you have a good week!
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Daylight Savings Time spring forward one hour March 8. Don’t forget!
Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Worship Leader Jack Steeves.
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
Pastor Pal’s Heritage House Nursing Home Service at 2 p.m. Sunday. (People who have family members in the Heritage House Nursing Home, please come and join them. Come worship with us.)
Monday night Prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Small Group Study in Annex at 7 p.m.
We will be collecting for America for Christ offering through March 2020.
Come visit us Sunday. Visitors are always welcome.
Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
