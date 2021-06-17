First Church of God
First Church of God and LifeLine Wesleyan are holding "Hands of Hope" Food Pantry giveaway at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 3. The location is on the campus at LifeLine Wesleyan at 2002 Moscow Road
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Our church is now open for morning service, Monday Prayer meeting and small group Bible study.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Message for Sunday the 20th: “The Heel 1” Scriptures Genesis 25: 21-34.
Monday Prayer meeting at 5:00 p.m.
Monday night small group Bible study 6 p.m. (will start after prayer meeting).
We are now live-streaming every Sunday @ Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Please come and join us at church, visitors are always welcome. if you are unable to come to church, join us live-stream
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
Star Baptist Church
10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 20 - Worship and Children's Church, Scott Sharp, pastor. The sermon will be "Welcome Home." Scripture: Luke 15:11-24.
We will honor fathers on their special day.
Several from our church spent last Saturday cleaning at the Baptist Youth Camp near Westport, getting everything ready for summer campers. Check out the schedule, some weeks still have openings!
Sunday School (9:30 a.m.) will resume July 11 with classes for all ages. Mark your calendar.
Visitors always welcome!
Westport Christian Church VBS
The theme for this year's Vacation Bible School at Westport Christian Church is "Transformation Station."
The church campus will be set up like a train station.
The Bible theme is based on Matthew 28:19-20 to "go out and 'train' everyone ... ."
Children ages 3 up to sixth-grade are invited to attend VBS from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 27 through Wednesday, June 30. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m.
The church address is 102 W. Mulberry Street, Westport.
For more information, call the church at 812-591-3807.
Share your news with us
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put "Church News" in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.