Cornerstone Baptist Church
Cornerstone Baptist Church is having Homecoming this Sunday, October 16. The "Carrico's" will be bringing special gospel singing during the worship service at 10:30. Sunday school begins at 9:30 with donuts and coffee served.
There will be a pitch-in dinner after church with chicken provided; please bring a side dish.
Main Street Christian Church
Main Street Christian Church, 615 N. Main Street, Rushville, is hosting an activity day from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 22, for children K to sixth grade. The theme is "Let It Begin."
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Message for Sunday, October 16: “The House Church,” Scriptures Acts 18: 1-16.
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m.
After Prayer meeting, at around 5:45 p.m., small group Bible study.
Wednesday Second week Coffee Cup at 1 p.m. Devotions and brunch.
We live-stream every Sunday; if you cannot come to church join our live-streaming at 11 a.m.
Check out our Facebook page: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
Also, Mount Moriah Baptist Church is on YouTube; in search put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Star Baptist Church
Hope you're enjoying the beautiful fall days! Worship with us at 9:30 for Sunday School followed by Worship at 10:30. Scott Sharp, pastor. Message: One plus one plus one equals One? Scripture: John 10:30.
When a month has five Sundays, we have a Fellowship Breakfast instead of Sunday School. Mark your calendar: October 30 will be a fifth Sunday. (Yes, we are typical Baptists. We love our meals together! Great chance to get to know our church family better.)
If you can't worship with us, listen to Scott's message on FaceBook or YouTube.
Visitors always welcome at our little church in the country!
Verse of the Day
Psalm 27:1
1 The LORD is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? the LORD is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?
