Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Message for Sunday, December 19: “My Spirit Rejoices” Luke 1: 39-55
We are live every Sunday @ Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Please come and join us at church, visitors are always welcome. If you are unable to come to church join us live-stream.a
Star Baptist Church
On this last Sunday before Christmas we will light the Advent Candle representing "Peace." Worship service begins at 10:30 a.m. following Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.
Scott Sharp, pastor, will deliver the message: "Our Prince of Peace." Scripture: Isaiah 9:5-6.
Won't you join us as we celebrate our Savior's birth, or watch the pre-recorded sermon on FaceBook or YouTube: vscott sharp.
We welcome visitors!
Share your news with us
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put "Church News" in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.
Verse if the Day
Philippians 4:6-7
6 Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God. 7 And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.