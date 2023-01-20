Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with a guest speaker.
Music Coordinator Jack Steeves and Music Leader Sandy Oaks
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m. with Prayer meeting at 6 p.m.
If you cannot come to church join us online at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Also, Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now also on YouTube; in search put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
Star Baptist Church
Join us for services tomorrow: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30 a.m.
Scott Sharp, pastor. Message: "Do We Speak the Same Language?" Scripture: John 8:30-47
Since January has five Sundays, next week we will have our "Fifth Sunday Fellowship Breakfast" at 9:30 a.m. (No Sunday School.) This is a great time to get to know our church family better!
If you can't worship with us in person, watch Scott's sermon on FaceBook or YouTube!
Visitors are always welcome.
