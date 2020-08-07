Cornerstone Baptist Church
Cornerstone Baptist Church, at the corner of Barachel and Broadway, is hosting the "Association Revival" at 7 p.m. the evenings of Aug. 12 to 15.
Our guest preacher is Jeff Edwards from First Southern Baptist Church in Rushville.
There will be special singing nightly with the association choir led by Randy Edwards. Wednesday evening will be open mic for those who would like to share a gospel song. Thursday the "Edwards Family" will provide the special music. Friday, "Forgiven" will be returning to share their spirit filled music. Then, closing out on Saturday, Glen Anthony will share his gospel music.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Adams, Indiana, is open for morning services only.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Worship Leader Jack Steeves.
Message for Sunday, Aug. 9 is “The Incarnation” (Scriptures John 1: 1-18).
Come visit us Sunday, you are always welcome!
Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
