St. Peters United Church of Christ
We will be having their Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. and invite the public to attend. We are located at the corner of CR 700 N. and Finks Road in Osgood. The offering for this service will be donated to the Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry in Delaware.
There will also be a time of fellowship after the service with cake, cookies, punch and a visit from Santa.
We hope you will consider joining us to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior.
Westport Baptist Church
The Living Witness Choir cantata “Tonight, Heaven Touches Earth” will be performed at 10:30 a.m Sunday, Dec. 15.
The cantata features solos by Maribeth Holcomb, Chuck Dougherty, Natalie Smiley, Nancy Purvis, Sandy Storm, and Jennifer Chastain. A trio comprised of Paul May, Lisa Conwell, and Maribeth Holcomb will also be featured. The 30 member choir has been preparing since October and are anxious to share this special worship service with the community. The choir is directed by Deanna McCullough and accompanied on piano by Jennifer Chastain. Invite your friends and neighbors to come and worship. The church is located on Main Street in Westport.
Star Baptist Church
9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 – Sunday School for all ages.
10:30 a.m. – Worship and lighting of the third Advent Candle, Scott Sharp, interim pastor.
Message: “Minor But Mighty” Micah 5:2. Greeter will be Gerald Knepp.
5:30 p.m. – Soup supper, fellowship, and singing of Christmas carols. Everyone invited to join us as we celebrate the birth of Jesus. Soups and drinks will be provided, bring a side dish or dessert if you’d like and a friend or neighbor!
Visitors are always welcome at our little church in the country on the corner of CR 650 N. and 400 W.
Sandcreek Baptist Church
This is the news from Sandcreek for the week before Christmas. Hope you’re ready and that you will join us for our special services that will come during the next few days. Also, hope you’re ready for the big day and that your shopping is done and wrapped.
Not much on our calendar for the upcoming week. There will be Bible Study on Wednesday and a service on Christmas Eve. Hope you will attend each and that the season is going well for you and your family.
The church sanctuary is decorated well for the upcoming season. Why don’t you stop in on Sunday morning and see what I mean? The nativity is up and so is the tree.We will have a Christmas Eve service and I’m sure you won’t want to miss that one. The shepherds will likely be there and maybe some of the Wise Men. Come and find out for yourself. According to our last bulletin, there is still Bible study at 6 p.m. Wednesday. In closing I want to leave you with this thought: If the Wise Men had been hesitant to follow the Star where would we be now? Hope to see you at Sandcreek on Sunday. Until then, be safe and plan to attend services with us on Sunday and Christmas Eve.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
9:30 a.m., Sunday School
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Worship Leader Jack Steeves.
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
Message for Sunday: “The Ransom’s Joy.” Scriptures Isaiah 35: 1-10
Monday night prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Come visit us Sunday. Visitors are always welcome.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
FaithPoints
FaithPoints Lutheran welcomes Adam Hungate Dec. 22 as he will share his singing with us. Adam is involved with the Tree County Players and has a wonderful voice.
We welcome everyone to come and be with us every Sunday at 9 a.m. We meet at Baymont Inn on N. Ind. 3, Greensburg.
For more information, call 812-503-2170 or visit www.faithpoints.org
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.