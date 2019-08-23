Cornerstone Baptist Church
We have a busy September ahead. Starting on the 8th there will be special singing by the “Riddells” in the morning service. That evening we will be having VBS Family Night from 5-7:30 pm. There will be singing for everyone with a message from Pastor Chuck Gerrian and deacon Jeremy McQueary. After the service there will be pizza, soda, chips and snow cones for all to enjoy. Two door prizes will be given away, but you must register at the door. September 15 will be our “Homecoming” with the “Carrico”s ministering through song. A pitch-in dinner will follow the morning service.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church
The St. Mary’s Festival has finally arrived this weekend, Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25. Check www.stmarysfestival.org for details concerning the 5K Run, food, games, raffles, entertainment and you name it, we’ll have it! Enjoy with your family and friends.
Sunday, August 25, Bible study, 9 a.m. meeting room 1
Monday, August 26, Communion Service, 7:15 a.m. Prayer Group, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, August 27, Rosary for the unborn, 11:30 a.m. Mass, 5:30 p.m.Volleyball at Shelbyville, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, August 28, Mass, 8:15 a.m. Religious education, 6:30 p.m
Thursday, August 29, no Mass, RCIA, 6:30 p.m. Volleyball at Morristown, 6 p.m. Cross Country at Connersville, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, August 30, no Mass.
Additional information may be had by calling the parish office, 812-663-8427.
May you have, joy, peace and harmony this week.
Liberty Baptist Church
Sunday August 25, 2019
Church 10:30 a.m.
A five-year old was asked to explain the TRINITY:
GOD the Father is GOD above you.
GOD the Son is GOD with you.
GOD the Holy Spirit is GOD in you.
Star Baptist Church
Sunday, August 25 – 9:30 a.m. – Sunday School – Adults, don’t forget to read chapter six of “The Story,” books still available.
10:30 a.m. – Worship Service, Tom True, pastor. Greeters will be Junior and Amy, deacons for August are Jeff Crackel and Chris Meyer.
Following the service we will carpool to the pond at the home of Shane and Stacey Miller for a picnic, baptismal service, and baby dedication. Chicken, potato salad, slaw, and drinks will be provided. Bring a side dish or dessert if you’d like!
We welcome visitors to join us for study and worship at our beautiful little church in the country, CR 650 N. and CR 400 W.
Sandcreek Baptist Church
As I’m writing on Wednesday afternoon, it’s been cloudy all day and looks like more rain.
I have some times and dates for you to mark on your calendar and plan to attend.
The first is Wednesday evening at 6:00 for Bible Study.
The women of the church are planning an outing in a few days. Will keep you informed as to what, when, and where.
Bible School will be starting by September 1 and will need helpers young and old. If you can help let Nancy know and she’ll be grateful. If you would be willing to teach a class, that would be an answered prayer.
The Christian Board will meet on September 8 right after worship service.
Women’s Sunday is coming on September 15 and we will have a guest speaker from Bloomington. Hope you will plan to attend and help Daphne Seisting feel welcome at Sandcreek.
I’m hoping to see you at Sandcreek this Sunday. Remember, I’ll be up front playing the piano this week. Don’t be too critical of my playing! Thank you.
In closing I want to leave you with this thought: “A ship in the harbor is safe but that’s not what ships were built for.” — John Agustus Sheen
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Worship Leader Jack Steeves.
Message for Sunday 25th “One Faith” is the title, Scripture is Leviticus 19:1 and Romans 6:23
Monday night prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
