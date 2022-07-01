Cornerstone Baptist Church
Cornerstone Baptist Church is having Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 18 to 22 for children Pre-K through 12th grade.
The theme this year is "Food Truck Party On A Roll With God."
There will be crafts, singing, Bible lesson and food for the children every night.
Friday evening is family night where all parents, grandparents are invited to come join their children to see them in their program and getting their certificates We will be having a cookout that evening for all.
If you are in need of a ride call 812-593-5540 or the church 812-663-4911 and leave a message.
Our Sunday services are Sunday school at 9:30 with coffee and donuts, then worship begins at 10:30 am.
Wednesday evening we have Bible study starting at 6:30
We are a King James Bible believing church that stands on the word of God.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Message for Sunday, July 3: “The Cost of Discipleship” from Scriptures Luke 14: 28-33
Communion/Outreach is this Sunday.
We are live-streaming every Sunday; if you cannot come to church join us on our live streaming on Facebook and YouTube.
On Facebook: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
On YouTube, search for Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Come visit us Sunday. Visitors are always welcome!
Star Baptist Church
Leader for the adult Sunday School class this week are Mike Scudder, followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Scott Sharp.
Sermon: "Actions Speak Louder Than Words" Scripture: Matthew 21:23-32.
This is communion Sunday, and all believers are invited to partake.
We will also be celebrating Independence Day. God bless America!
Plans are coming together for a one day "Super Saturday" Vacation Bible School on July 23. Invite your grandkids, neighbors, etc. and get them signed up.
Visitors are always welcome!
Verse of the Day
John 19:30
30 When Jesus therefore had received the vinegar, he said, It is finished: and he bowed his head, and gave up the ghost.
