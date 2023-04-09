Cornerstone Baptist Church
Cornerstone Baptist Church is having Easter sunrise services at 8 a.m. April 9. Pastor Paul Wenning will be bringing the sunrise message. After service the men of the church will be serving breakfast. The morning worship service begins at 10:30 a.m.
We will have The Detty Sisters with us April 30 to sing for the morning worship. This will be a benefit service with donations going to Eddie Tice. He will be having a double lung transplant. Eddie has spent the majority of his life in ministry to Christ through music and his passion for working with multiple youth groups. The donations will be used for expenses that have occurred through this process and his life’s needs after the transplant. After this service there will be a pitch-in dinner.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes.
Message for Sunday, April 9: “Unnecessary Tears.” Scriptures John 20: 1-18
Music Coordinator Jack Steeves and Music Leader Sandy Oaks
Pastor Pal’s Sunday, 2 p.m., second Sunday of each month at Heritage House Nursing Home. Come join us!{p class=”ox-bd4077a4a3-msonormal”}Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m. with small group Bible study to follow.
Wednesday Second Week Coffee Cup at 1 p.m. Devotions and brunch.
If you cannot come to church join us online at 6 p.m. Sundays. Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Also, Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now on YouTube; in search, put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Visit us Sunday! Visitors are always welcome.
Resurrection Sunday
A special invitation for everyone to come to South Decatur Elementary School at 10 a.m. Resurrection Sunday, April 9. Join us in the gymnasium on this special day for a time of worship. This is hosted by Westport Christian Church. The school’s address is 9302 S. 420 W., Greensburg. For more information, call 812-591-3807.
Rushville Church of Christ
Sunday services on Easter, April 9: Sunrise service at 7 a.m. with breakfast to follow. Sunday morning fellowship at 9 a.m. Worship service at 9:30 a.m. There will be no Sunday School, no evening Youth Meeting an no evening Bible Study.
Star Baptist Church
He is risen! Come celebrate with us: Sunrise Service at 7:30 a.m. followed by breakfast; everyone is welcome. Resurrection Sunday worship will be at 9:30 a.m. (no Sunday School), Scott Sharp, pastor. Sermon title: “It’s Your Move.” Scripture: Matthew 27:54. The children will have special music and be rewarded after services with an Easter Egg Hunt (outside, weather permitting.) Bring a basket or bag for your kids and join the fun!
We love having visitors at our little church in the country!
Westport Baptist Church
Easter Sunday, April 9: 7 a.m. King’s Kids Sonrise Service. Breakfast immediately following
9:30 a.m. Sunday School
10:30 a.m. Morning Worship with Pastor Gary Johnson.
Verse of the Day
1 Samuel 12:24
24 Only fear the LORD, and serve him in truth with all your heart: for consider how great things he hath done for you.
