Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Our Church is open for morning service, Monday prayer meeting and small group Bible study.
Worship service with Pastor Bill Cordes and Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Message for Sunday, October 17: A Place in God; Ephesians 3:14-21
Monday prayer meeting at 4:45 p.m.
Monday night small group Bible study 5:45 p.m.
We are live-streaming every Sunday @ Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Please come and join us at church, visitors are always welcome. If you are unable to come to church join us live-stream.
Sardinia Baptist Church
Sardinia Baptist Church will hold its annual Harvest Day celebration at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, November 14.
Pastor Tom Rust will be the speaker and Cheryl Thill will present special music.
A pitch-in meal will follow at 12:30 p.m.
The public is invited to attend.
St. Peter's United Church of Christ
My Brother's Keeper will be performing for the morning worship service at St. Peter's United Church of Christ near Osgood.
Worship service starts at 10 a.m. My Brother's Keeper will be singing in place of the sermon.
We hope you can join us for this special service. All are welcome.
Star Baptist Church
Sermon: "Am I Really My Brother's Keeper?" Scripture: James 5:19-20.
Operation Christmas Child "Shoe Boxes" will be due in a month. Check out the information on the display to make sure what items will be accepted this year.
We love to have visitors. Hope to see you Sunday, or watch the message on FaceBook or YouTube: vscott sharp.
Westport Christian Church
Westport Christian Church would like to invite you to Revival 2021. It begins at 6 p.m. Sunday, October 17.
The Revival continues at 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday (October 18 to 20).
Our guest speakers is Tim Wallingford and David Vaughan.
For more information, call Westport Christian Church at 812-591-3807.
Come in and worship with us!
Verse of the Day
1 Chronicles 16:12
12 Remember his marvelous works that he hath done, his wonders, and the judgments of his mouth;
