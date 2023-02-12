Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Message for Sunday, February 12: “Spiritual Standards.” Scripture: Matthew 5:21-37
Youth Church every Sunday during the last half of adult church.
Music Coordinator Jack Steeves and Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Pastor Pal’s Sunday, 2 p.m. Second Sunday of each month at the Heritage House Nursing Home. Come join us!
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m. followed by small group Bible study at 6 p.m.
Wednesday Second Week Coffee Cup, 1 p.m. Devotions and brunch.
If you cannot come to church join us online at 6 p.m. Sundays. Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana. Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now also on YouTube; in search put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
Star Baptist Church
Join us for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. (coffee, juice, milk and goodies available).
The adult class continues to study “Lead...for God’Sake!” by Todd Gongwer, a parable for finding the heart of leadership, led by George Connall. The foreword to the book was written by Urban Meyer, coach at Ohio State University.
Morning worship follows at 10:30, Scott Sharp, pastor. Greeters will be Jeff and Sandy Crackel. Sermon: “Post-It” Scripture: Matthew 6:34.
We welcome visitors to our little church in the country!
Share your church news
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put “Church News” in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.
Verse of the Day
Colossians 1:13-14
13 Who hath delivered us from the power of darkness, and hath translated us into the kingdom of his dear Son: 14 In whom we have redemption through his blood, even the forgiveness of sins:
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.