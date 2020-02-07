Star Baptist Church
Sunday, February 9, 9:30 a.m. – Sunday School for all ages. This is a time of fellowship, sharing our concerns, and learning together. Ryan Snider will be leading the adult study from “The Story,” Chapter 27. We invite everyone who comes only for the worship service to get up an hour earlier and give this a try – juice, coffee, and pastries available!
10:30 a.m. – Worship, interim pastor Jon Carlstrom. Message: Service, Scripture: Ephesians 2:10. Greeters will be Joe and Ashley Hobbs, deacons for February are Joe Hobbs and Mike Scudder. A short business meeting will follow the service, everyone urged to stay.
February 15, 8:30 a.m. – “Pack-A-Way Hunger” at the Westport Baptist Youth Camp. Lunch will be provided.
We welcome visitors to our little church in the country, corner of CR 650 N and CR 400 W where we have a lot of love to share!
Sandcreek Baptist Church
Hope you’re planning to attend with us this week. I’ll be looking for you from up front.
Bible study continues at 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening as led byour Pastor.
They are studying from I Kings.
Hope you’re able to keep up with the study.
The items for the Edna Martin “tub” for this week are the same as last week. ...peanut butter and jelly.
Have a good day and I hope to see you at Sandcreek on Sunday.
Until next time remember to “be kinder than necessary for everyone is fighting some sort of battle.”
See you Sunday.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
3167 N. Co. Road 425 West
Adams, Indiana
Tel: 812-527-2689
Sunday School. 9:30 a.m.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. – with Pastor Bill Cordes and Worship Leader Jack Steeves
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
Message for Sunday 26th “Lessons from Failure” Scriptures Exodus 2: 16-25
We will be having a Baptismal Service at 2 p.m.
Monday night Prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday night Small Group Bible Study 7 p.m. (Starting a new book study)
Come visit us Sunday, Visitors are always welcome.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
