Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Our Church is open for morning service, Monday Prayer meetings and small group Bible study.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Message for Sunday, October 24: A Pieces in the Body; Ephesians 4:11-16
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
Monday Prayer meeting at 4:45 p.m. with small group Bible study to follow.
Trunk or Treat from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 30. In addition to candy, gloves and hats for children will also be given away.
We are live-streaming every Sunday @ Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
Please come and join us at church, visitors are always welcome. If you are unable to come to church, join our live-stream.
Sardinia Baptist Church
Sardinia Baptist Church will hold its annual Harvest Day celebration at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, November 14.
Pastor Tom Rust will be the speaker and Cheryl Thill will present special music.
A pitch-in meal will follow at 12:30 p.m.
The public is invited to attend.
St. Peter’s United Church of Christ
My Brother’s Keeper will be performing for the morning worship service at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ near Osgood.
Worship service starts at 10 a.m. My Brother’s Keeper will be singing in place of the sermon.
We hope you can join us for this special service. All are welcome.
St. Peter's UCC
My Brother's Keeper will be featured during the 10 a.m. worship service Sunday, October 24, at St. Peters United Church of Christ on Finks Road in Osgood.
Share your church news
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put “Church News” in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.
Verse of the Day
Romans 12:9
9 Let love be without dissimulation. Abhor that which is evil; cleave to that which is good.
