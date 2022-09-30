Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Communion/Outreach is this Sunday.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes.
Message for Sunday, October 2: “The Disturbance” Scriptures Act 16:34
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m.
After Prayer meeting, at 5:45 p.m., small group Bible study.
Wednesday Second Week Coffee Cup, 1 p.m. Devotions and brunch.
We live-stream every Sunday; if you cannot come to church join us on our live-stream at 11 a.m.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
Also, Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now on YouTube; in search, put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Star Baptist Church
Join us for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. The adult class will begin a two-part lesson “Antichrist, America, and End of Days” with a video by Greg Laurie. Worship and communion service will follow at 10:30. Then we will honor our pastor, Scott Sharp, and wife Sheri with a “Pastor Appreciation” dinner. Meat and drinks will be furnished, bring a side dish or dessert if you’d like.
Our ladies’ missionary group will meet at 1:30 p.m. at the church Wednesday, October 5, for discussion of missions projects, devotions, and a time of fellowship. All ladies of the church urged to attend.
Last call for children’s socks for the Edna Martin Christian; they will be delivered soon. Boxes for the “Operation Christmas Child” project are now available.
If you can’t worship with us you can watch Scott’s message on Facebook or YouTube. Sermon topic: “After the Honeymoon” Scripture: Romans 12:1-2.
Visitors always welcome!
Westport Christian Church
You are invited to our Revival at Westport Christian Church on Sunday, October 16, at 6 p.m.; Monday to Wednesday, October 17 to 19, at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Jeff Stone from Batesville Christian Church and music will be led by the Dave Melton Family Singers. Please come and join us at Westport Christian Church, 102 W. Mulberry Street, Westport. For more information, call 812-591-3807.
Come worship with us!
Share your church news
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put “Church News” in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.
Verse of the Day
Isaiah 61:1
1 The Spirit of the Lord GOD is upon me; because the LORD hath anointed me to preach good tidings unto the meek; he hath sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives, and the opening of the prison to them that are bound;
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.