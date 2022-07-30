Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Our church is now open for morning service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes. This week’s message is The Pharisee and Tax Collector and scriptures from Luke 18: 10-14.
We are live-streaming every Sunday; if you cannot come to church join us on our live-stream at 11 a.m.
Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
Also Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now also on YouTube in search put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
Cornerstone Baptist Church
Cornerstone Baptist Church, on the corner of Barachel and Broadway, will be having the Association Revival next week. The event starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, and goes through Friday evening. Jeff Edwards from Southern Baptist Church in Rushville will be bringing the message each evening. We will be having a fish fry on Friday evening before service. Please come and let the word of God minister to your hearts. We are a King James Bible believing church that stands on the word of God.
Star Baptist Church
We are proud to report that 27 children attended our “Super Saturday” one day Vacation Bible School. Thanks to all who helped make it such a great day.
Tomorrow will be “Fifth Sunday Breakfast” at 9:30 a.m., everyone invited. (No Sunday School classes.) Join us for food, fun, and fellowship, followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. Scott Sharp, pastor. Message: “To Whom Else Shall We Go?” Scripture: John 6:60-71. There will be special music.
Wednesday, 1 p.m., all ladies of the church are invited to meet at the church to discuss missions projects, and enjoy another time to fellowship with our church family. Hostesses will be Peggy Collins, Pam Collins, and Ashley Hobbs. Wanda Imel will have devotions. We are now collecting kid’s school socks for the Edna Martin Christian Center in Indianapolis.
Visitors are always welcome at our little church in the country.
Springhill Church
The annual Springhill Church Pork Chop Dinner will be from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Clarksburg Fire Station. The menu includes a pork chop, corn on the cob, baked beans, applesauce, homemade desserts, and a drink for $15. Kids meals are $5 and include a hot dog instead of a pork chop.
