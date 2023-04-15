Star Baptist Church
WOW! What a great Easter Celebration we had last week! Come worship with us tomorrow as we continue to serve our Risen Saviour!
Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m., (pastries and drinks available.) Worship follows at 10:30 a.m., Scott Sharp, pastor. Message: “Door #1 or Door #2?” Scripture: John 10:1-10.
Visitors are always welcome at our little country church.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. – with Pastor Bill Cordes
Message for Sunday “Peace Be With You” Scriptures John 20: 19-31
Music Coordinator Jack Steeves and Music Leader Sandy Oaks
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m.
After Prayer meeting 6 p.m. small group Bible study.
Wednesday Second week Coffee Cup 1 p.m. Devotions and Brunch.
If you cannot come to church join us online at 6 p.m. Sundays. Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Also, Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now on YouTube; in search, put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Visit us Sunday. Visitors are always welcome.
