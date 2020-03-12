St. Peters UCC Church
"Redeem the Time Trio" gospel group will be featured in concert during the 10 a.m. service on Sunday, March 22.
The church is located on the corner of CR 700 N. and Finks Road. All are welcome to come and enjoy!
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Worship Leader Jack Steeves.
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
Message for Sunday: “The Sleepless Night” - Scriptures Exodus 12: 1-13
Monday night Prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday night Small Group Bible Study 7 p.m.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
Sandcreek Baptist Church
Well, I've seen three spring robins in the past few days. Have you seen any? Hope so. They're just a boost to let us know that spring is on its way and will be here soon.
Hope you're planning to attend this Sunday and that you'll bring a friend. I will be looking for you from my seat up front.
Bible study is still on Wednesday evening at 6; the group is studying the book of first Chronicles. Hope you're keeping up with the study in the Old Testament.
The item for the "tub" this week is canned corn and green beans.
There will be a special business meeting Sunday following the worship service. Plan to stay and offer your opinion on the subject being discussed.
The America for Christ offering will be accepted all this month. There are envelopes in the pew for your offering.
In closing, I'd like to leave you with this thought: "When you donate items to the Edna Martin tub you are helping others who can't afford to buy their food.
Thank you, in advance, for sharing.
Have a good week, and plan to worship with us. There is plenty of room in the classes for you to study the Bible lesson with us. Think about it. Sunday School starts at 9 a.m. and is over in time for worship at 10 a.m.
Star Baptist Church
Sunday, March 15, 9:30 a.m. - Sunday School. The adult class has finished "The Story" and will begin an in-depth study of the book of Romans. This would be the perfect time to join us for fellowship, coffee, juice, and pastries, and learning together.
10:30 a.m. - Worship, Jon Carstrom, interim pastor. Message: Having knowledge and wisdom as a disciple - John 15:1-11. A Gideon speaker will also share a short testimony and be available after the service if you wish to contribute.
Greeters will be Troy and Tina Spires, and deacons for March are Gerald Knepp and Jeff Crackel
The previously planned Baked Potato Bar is being rescheduled for another time, due to the COVID-19 crisis.
We welcome visitors! Take a drive out in the country and check out our beautiful little church, corner of CR 650 N. and CR 400 W.
