Star Baptist Church
The kick-off of a new five week study for the adult class called “Engage,” a video featuring Kirk Cameron concerning social media with discussion to follow, kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, January 9.
Sunday’s sermon: “Jump! How High?” Scripture: Luke 17:3-10.
A short business meeting will follow, and everyone encouraged to attend. We need your input!
Visitors are always welcome at our little church in the country!
Send us your church news!
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put “Church News” in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.
Verse of the Day
Lamentations 3:25-26
25 The Lord is good unto them that wait for him, to the soul that seeketh him. 26 It is good that a man should both hope and quietly wait for the salvation of the Lord.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.