Sandcreek Baptist Church
Hope you had a wonderful Christmas and that your new year will be just what you want it to be.
Take care of yourself and your family and I’ll be back to normal in January.
Until then, have a happy new year from Sandcreek Baptist Church.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Worship Leader Jack Steeves.
Message for Sunday, Jan. 5 is “Misery,” from Exodus 1:8-22.
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
This is our Communion/Outreach Sunday.
Monday night prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Small Group Study in Annex at 7 p.m.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Adams, Indiana.
