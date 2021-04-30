FaithPoints Church
FaithPoints Church invite you to worship this Sunday as Pastor Layne begins his four week series titled A Love Affair With Life. The first message of this series is passion. Please come by Baymont Inn, Greensburg, and meet with us at 9 a.m. this Sunday.
Pentecost Sunday is May 23 as we celebrate the birthday of the church. We will meet at Wolf Theater, Cinema #3. Celebration begins at 9 a.m. and everyone is welcome to attend. We look forward to a great time of celebration.
Contact us at 812-614-2160 or http://www.faithpoints.org for more information.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Our church is now open for morning service, Monday Prayer meeting and small group Bible study.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Message for Sunday: “The Privilege” Scriptures 1 John 4: 7-21.
Communion/Outreach is first Sunday each month.
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m.
Monday night small group Bible study 6 p.m. (will start after prayer meeting).
We are now live every Sunday on our live streaming @ Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Please come and join us at church, if you are unable to come to church join us live-stream. .Visitors are always welcome.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
Star Baptist Church
10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 2 – Morning Worship and Communion, Scott Sharp, pastor.
Message: “What’s Down in the Well Comes up in the Bucket,” Scripture James 3:1-12.
Children’s church is now available, but we have not resumed our Sunday School classes at 9:30 a.m. (hopefully soon!). We are now again welcoming visitors, and masks are optional.
The sermon can be viewed on Facebook or YouTube.
It is so good to be back worshiping with our church family, and invite you to join us.
Share your church news with us!
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put “Church News” in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
