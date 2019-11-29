Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Worship Leader Jack Steeves.
Message for Sunday, Dec. 1: “Hanging of the Greens” is the title, Scriptures are Isaiah 11: 1-10
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
This is our Communion/Outreach Sunday.
Monday night prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Small Group Study in Annex at 7 p.m.
Sandcreek Baptist Church
As I’m writing this on Wednesday it’s very windy outside. We’ve had some rain through the night, but it’s supposed to be good today. This is the news from Sandcreek Baptist.
Actually, there’s not much going on with the church until our “Hanging of the Greens” in December. It’s on the first day of December. There will be a meal following the decorating of the sanctuary and classrooms and maybe the hallway.
Hope you had a good Thanksgiving and that everything is going well with you and your family.
In closing I want to share this with you. It was in our bulletin this past Sunday.
“The thankful receiver bears a plentiful harvest.”
Until next week, I’ll see you Sunday.
Star Baptist Church
Sunday, Dec. 1 to 9:30 a.m. – Sunday School for all ages.
10:30 a.m. – Worship and Communion Service, Scott Sharp, interim pastor. Sermon topic: “The Future: God’s Plan and Our Role In It.” Scripture: Isaiah 46:8-11.
Greeters will be Mike and Peggy Scudder.
Thanks to all who supported our pulled pork fundraiser for the “Pack Away Hunger” project! The bags will be filled in February; be sure to sign up for a T-shirt!
Our little country church is located at CR 650 N. and 400 W.
