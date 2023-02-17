Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Message for Sunday, February 19: “The Confirmation.” Scriptures Matthew 17: 1-9
Youth Church every Sunday during the last half of Adult Church.
Music Coordinator Jack Steeves and Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m.
Small group Bible study at 6 p.m., after Prayer meeting.
If you cannot come to church join us online at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Check out our Facebook page: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana. Also, Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now also on YouTube; in search, put Mt Moriah Baptist Church
Visit us Sunday. Visitors are always welcome.
Star Baptist Church
Thanks to a very special couple in our church, everyone was presented a red carnation to take home after services last Sunday! What a nice "Valentine," and just another way of showing love to our church family.
You are invited to join us for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m., followed by Worship at 10:30 a.m. with Scott Sharp, pastor. Message: Do You Have 20/20 Vision? Scripture: John 9:1-11. Greeter will be Peggy Collins.
Visitors are always welcome!
Verse of the Day
Nahum 1:3
3 The LORD is slow to anger, and great in power, and will not at all acquit the wicked: the LORD hath his way in the whirlwind and in the storm, and the clouds are the dust of his feet.
