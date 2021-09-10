Star Baptist Church
Sunday, September 12, 9:30 a.m. - Sunday School for all ages; 10:30 a.m. - Worship, Scott Sharp, pastor. Message: "Friends." Scripture: Selections from Proverbs.
Our "Revival Services" are next weekend: Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 7 p.m., and Sunday morning regular service time, 10:30 a.m. Guest speaker will be Gregg George, former pastor, with special music at each service along with the old favorite hymns. The weekend theme is "Salvation for All!"
Visitors welcome!
Verse of the Day
Ecclesiastes 3:14
14 I know that, whatsoever God doeth, it shall be for ever: nothing can be put to it, nor any thing taken from it: and God doeth it, that men should fear before him.
