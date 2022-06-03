Homer Christian Union Church
Homer Christian Union Church will have their annual congregational meeting on June 26 after 10 a.m. services.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Message for Sunday, June 5: “Unfruitful Fig Tree” / Scriptures Luke 13: 6-9
Communion/Outreach is this Sunday.
Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
We are live-streaming every Sunday; if you cannot come to church join our live-stream Facebook and YouTube.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Come visit us Sunday. Visitors are always welcome.
Star Baptist Church
We observe the "Lord's Supper" on the first Sunday of the month, and all believers are invited to participate.
Sermon: "Will Work for Jesus" / Scripture: John 6:22-30.
It's time for summer camp at the Baptist Youth Camp near Westport. If your kids aren't signed up yet, check to see if they can still get their registration in!
If you can't worship with us, remember to watch Scott's message on FaceBook or YouTube.
Hope to see some visitors this week!
Westport Christian Church
Children preschool and up to sixth grade are invited to attend VBS from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 26 to Wednesday, June 29. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “Holy Ghost Town” with the church campus set-up as a ghost town. The Bible theme is based on Acts 2:38 (NASB). For more information, contact the church at 812-591-3807.
Share your church news with us
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put "Church News" in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.
Verse of the Day
2 Corinthians 4:6
6 For God, who commanded the light to shine out of darkness, hath shined in our hearts, to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ.
