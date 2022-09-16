Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Mount Moriah Baptist Church is open for morning service.
Pastor Bill Cordes' message for Sunday, September 18, is, “Is Division Bad?” Scriptures Acts 15:36 and 16:5
We are live-streaming every Sunday; if you cannot come to church join us on our live streaming at 11 a.m.
Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now also on You Tube; search for Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
Star Baptist Church
The adult class continues a study of Psalm 90, George Connall, leader.
Pastor Scott Sharp's sermon title: "Doing It His Way" Scripture: Mark 1:21-39.
Thanks to First Baptist in Greensburg for letting us use their baptistry last Sunday for two baptisms!
Ten ladies met at the church recently for a time of fellowship following discussion of missions projects and devotions by Bea Shelhorn. Hostesses were Sandy Bredewater and Sue Roark.
We are still collecting children's socks for the Edna Martin Christian Center.
It's a little early, but you can pick up your boxes for "Operation Christian Child" and watch for good sales on small toys, crayons, etc. They will be due in November.
Visitors are always welcome at our little church in the country!
Verse of the Day
Matthew 6:21
21 For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.
