Cornerstone Baptist Church
Cornerstone Baptist Church is having a special singing group this Sunday for Mother's Day.
The Kittles will be singing traditional southern gospel music during our morning worship at 10:30 a.m. This group is a quartet and was originally formed over 20 years ago.
Come worship with us for a great Nother's Day.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Our church is now open for morning service, Wednesday Prayer meeting and small group Bible study.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with a guest speaker Jack Steeves and Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Wednesday prayer meeting at 5 p.m.
Wednesday night small group Bible study at 6 p.m. (will start after prayer meeting).
We are now live every Sunday via live streaming @ Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Please, come and join us at church; if you are unable to come to church join us live-stream.
Visitors are always welcome!
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Star Baptist Church
10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 9 - Morning Worship and Children's Church, Scott Sharp, pastor.
Message: "I've Got Your Back." Scripture Judges 5:7. We will be honoring our mothers on this special day.
Good news! Westport Baptist Youth Camp is open this summer! Registration forms and camping schedules are available.
Visitors are always welcome at our little church in the country.
Share your news with us
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put "Church News" in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-663-3111 ext. 217056.
