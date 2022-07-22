Mount Moriah Baptist Church
We are live-streaming every Sunday; if you cannot come to church join us on our live-stream at 11 a.m.
Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
Also Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now also on YouTube in search put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
Star Baptist Church
The adult class moves to chapter 2 of Galations. Sermon: "Make Way for the King." Scripture: Luke 3:3.
"Super Saturday" July 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for all children of the neighborhood, grandkids, etc. Lunch will be provided, Bible stories, music, a bounce house, and some surprises.
Next Sunday, being the "Fifth Sunday" of the month, we invite you to enjoy a fellowship breakfast instead of Sunday School. Everyone is invited!
We welcome visitors to our services and to hear the message on FaceBook or YouTube: vscott sharp.
Verse of the Day
Jonah 2:6
6 I went down to the bottoms of the mountains; the earth with her bars was about me for ever: yet hast thou brought up my life from corruption, O LORD my God.
