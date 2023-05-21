LifeLine Wesleyan Church
Lifeline Wesleyan Church, 2002 Moscow Road, Greensburg, is hosting Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 5 to 8 for ages 4 to 11. The theme is Shipwrecked.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Message for Sunday, May 28: “Tongues of Fire.” Scriptures Acts 2: 14-39
If you cannot come to church, join us online at 6 p.m. Sundays. Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana. Also, Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now on YouTube; in search, put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
Star Baptist Church
If you have ever wondered about the status of your salvation you won’t want to miss this message by pastor Scott Sharp at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Sermon title: “Once Saved, Always Saved?” Scripture: John 10:22-30.
Sunday School for all ages begins at 9:30 a.m. with pastries, coffee, milk and juice available.
There will be a short business meeting following the worship service; all are welcome to attend. We need everyone’s ideas and suggestions!
Visitors always welcome!
Share your church news
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put “Church News” in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.
Verse of the Day
Psalm 100:4
4 Enter into his gates with thanksgiving, and into his courts with praise: be thankful unto him, and bless his name.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.