Star Baptist Church
Sunday, Oct. 20, 9:30 a.m. – Sunday School for all ages. 10:30 a.m. – Worship Service, Scott Sharp, interim pastor. The sermon will be “Are You Blessed?” Scripture: Matthew 5:1-11. Greeters: Sue and Harley Jones.
We are still receiving children’s socks for the Edna Martin Christian Center, and it’s time to start packing shoe boxes for “Operation Christmas Child.” Boxes are available or you can furnish your own. The shipping donation will be made by the church.
We will be hosting the Decatur County Ladies’ Missionary Fall Conference on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
If you need a “church home” or would just like to visit, let us welcome you to our little country church!
Liberty Baptist Church
Oct. 20, 2019.
Church, 10:30 a.m.
Sandcreek Baptist Church
Hope you’re having a good day and that you’re planning to attend church and Sunday School at Sandcreek this Sunday. Remember, I will be looking for you from up front. Maybe even at the piano.
First of all, adult Bible Study is still meeting on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Pastor Harold is the leader in the study and discussion.
Mark your calendar for Oct. 31 at 6 p.m. and plan to come to Sandcreek for our annual Trunk or Treat evening. I hope you’ll bring the children in your family for a fun night at Sandcreek Baptist.
Also I hope you’ll come to our Hanging of the Greens evening when we get the date set. We have someone to do the decorating.
We just want you to come and see what they’ve done to our sanctuary and dining hall.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Worship Leader Jack Steeves.
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
Message for Sunday: “A Tall Tree” is the title, Scripture is Daniel 4: 10-18
Monday night prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday ABWM Fall Conference at Star Baptist 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday night Small Group Bible Study 7 p.m.
Oct. 31, Wednesday, 5 to 8 p.m. Second annual gloves and hats give-away for all children. We will also be giving candy for Trunk or Treat. Please bring your children and enjoy our fellowship.
Come visit us Sunday. Visitors are always welcome.
Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
