First Baptist Church
The Triumphant Quartet are holding a concert at 6 p.m. November 20 at First Baptist Church in Greensburg (doors open at 5 p.m.). A free-will offering will be taken during concert. The community is invited.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Message for Sunday, November 6: “The Grip” Scriptures Acts 21: 15-26.
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
Music Coordinator Jack Steeves and Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m. After Prayer meeting (at around 5:45 p.m.) small group Bible study.
Wednesday Second Week Coffee Cup 1 p.m. Devotions and brunch.
We live-stream every Sunday; if you cannot come to church join our live-stream at 11 a.m. Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana. Also, Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now on YouTube; in search, put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
Star Baptist Church
Join us for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. The adult class will begin a study on the movie "I Can Only Imagine." Worship and Communion will follow at 10:30 a.m., Scott Sharp, pastor. Message: "Investing In A Bull Market" Scripture: Luke 19:11-27.
Twelve men from our church attended the county "Brotherhood" meeting at Mt. Moriah Tuesday, and we got the attendance banner back.
Our Thanksgiving dinner will be November 20 following worship.
Congratulations to Joe and Whitney Bredewater on the birth of Clay Turner on October 26. Hank is now a proud big brother.
Don't forget to change your clocks!
Visitors welcome!
Westport Christian Church
Exciting changes are happening at Westport Christian Church! Starting Sunday, November 6, we are moving forward with Biblical Education Classes for all ages starting at 8:30 a.m. followed by a united time of worship at 10 a.m. Please come and join us at Westport Christian Church, 102 W. Mulberry Street, Westport.
For more information, call 812-591-3807.
Come and worship with us!
Share your church news
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put "Church News" in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.
Verse of the Day
Psalm 119:28
28 My soul melteth for heaviness: strengthen thou me according unto thy word.
