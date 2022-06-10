Homer Christian Union Church
Homer Christian Union Church will have their annual congregational meeting after 10 a.m. services June 26.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Message for Sunday, June 12: “The Rich Fool” Scriptures Luke 12: 16-21
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Pastor Pal’s Sunday, 2 p.m. Second Sunday each month at the Heritage House Nursing Home. Come join us.
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m.
After Prayer meeting, 5:45 p.m. small group Bible study.
Wednesday Second Week Coffee Cup 1 p.m. Devotions and brunch.
We live-stream every Sunday; if you cannot come to church join us on our live-stream at 11 a.m.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Also, Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now also on YouTube; search for Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Visitors are always welcome.
Westport Christian Church
Vacation Bible School at Westport Christian Church.
This year’s theme is “Holy Ghost Town” with the church campus set-up as a ghost town. The Bible theme is based on Acts 2:38 (NASB).
Children preschool and up to sixth grade are invited to attend VBS 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 26 to 29. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the church at 812-591-3807.
Verse of the Day
The LORD is my strength and song, and is become my salvation.
— Psalm 118:14
