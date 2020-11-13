Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Our church is open for most services.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Worship Leader Jack Steeves.
Message for Sunday: “Be Faithful” Scriptures Revelation 2: 8-11
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
Prayer meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Immediately after, at 6 p.m., we will have Small Group Study. Please come and join us.
Visit us Sunday. Visitors are always welcome.
Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Fredonia Community Church
Fredonia Community Church is holding an anniversary service at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at the church.
The service will be hosted by Brother Brandon and Sister Susan Blevins from the Greater Vision Ministries of Metamora. Their Praise Team will be providing special singing.
Fredonia Community Church is located just south of Westport. Everyone is welcome!
