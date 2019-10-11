Cornerstone Baptist Church
We will be hosting a “Preacher’s Conference” Oct. 16-18. Each night will be allotted for three preachers, all qualified Baptist preachers and Deacons will be given the opportunity to be heard. Food and fellowship starts each evening at 5:30 with preaching starting at 6:30.
Oct. 27 will be our “Homecoming” with the gospel group “Forgiven” ministering in song. A pitch-in dinner will follow the service in the fellowship hall.
Oct. 31 we will have our “Hallelujah Fest” from 5 to 8 p.m. Candy, popcorn, hot dogs and drinks will be provided. There will be a drawing for a door prize of all the ‘fixins’ for a Thanksgiving dinner. You must register to win but do not have to be present at the time of the drawing.
Star Baptist Church
Sunday, Oct. 13
9:30 a.m. – Sunday School. The adult class will watch a short video and discuss Chapter 12 of “The Story.”
10:30 a.m. – Worship Service, Scott Sharp, interim pastor. The message will be “A Crutch Can Be A Beautiful Thing,” Scripture from Matthew 5:1-4. Greeter will be Peggy Collins.
Bi-monthly business meeting following church. Please plan to stay, we need everyone’s input!
We are collecting children’s socks for the Edna Martin Christian Center for two more weeks, then they will be delivered before cold weather to keep those little feet warm!
October is World Missions Offering month. This is an American Baptist Outreach Project that goes into all the world wherever the need is most crucial. Please use the envelopes provided.
We welcome visitors to our little country church.
Liberty Baptist Church
Church, 10:30 a.m.
Quarterly business meeting.
Can’t sleep? Don’t count sheep. Talk to the Shepherd.
Westport Christian Church
We would like to invite you to this year’s Revival. It will begin on Sunday, Oct. 20, with morning Worship at 10:30 a.m. and the evening Worship at 6 p.m.. Then the Revival will continue Monday through Wednesday (Oct. 21 – 23) at 7 p.m. Our theme this year is “Intentional” and this theme will continue with our Intentional Revival with our guest speaker Terry Peer of Cincinnati, Ohio. For more information, please call Westport Christian Church at 812-591-3807.
We are excited to announce the start of two Worship times to begin on Sunday, Oct. 27. The leadership, as well as the congregation, see the need to make room for more to attend for Worship and also as we seek the lost, teach for spiritual growth and serve the Lord Jesus Christ. If you are not currently attending a church, please come and join us.
Our new Sunday morning schedule:
Early Worship 8 a.m.
Biblical Education Class (for all ages) 9:45 a.m.
Worship 11 a.m.
The Sunday evening Bible Study and Sunday Funday (Kindergarten – 8th grade) will continue at 6 p.m.
Sandcreek Baptist Church
Hope this is a good day for you.
I’m looking forward to the weekend and attending church and Sunday School at Sandcreek.
Always enjoy seeing our Christian friends after a week away.
This week, I hope you’ll attend and welcome the visitors to our Sunday School and Worship service.
Looking forward to seeing you myself.
As always, we will have our usual opening at 9 a.m. and go on to our classes. Hope you’ll be one of the attendees this week. I look forward to greeting you and making sure you get to the right class.
Then we’ll meet again at 10 a.m. for the worship service. This is always uplifting and full of joy. Be sure to set your clock for 9 a.m. and come to Sandcreek for a good way to start your week.
I’m sure you’ll want to hear the songs that the children have learned while at Bible School this week.
I always enjoy seeing their excitement when they are in front of the church and ready to sing or recite a verse from the lessons they’ve had this week.
“God never said that the journey would be easy, but He did say that the arrival would be worthwhile.” That is a quote from Max Lucado.
Until next time I’m be looking for each of you at Sandcreek this week.
Don’t let me or the Lord down.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Worship Leader Jack Steeves.
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
Message for Sunday 13th “A Firey Furnace” is the title, Scripture is Daniel 3:1-29
Pastor Pal’s Heritage House Nursing Home Service at 2 p.m. Sunday. (People who have family members in the Heritage House Nursing Home, please come and join them. Come worship with us.)
Monday night Prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday night Small Group Bible Study 7 p.m.
American Baptist Women Ministry (A.B.W.M.) meets second Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday (Oct. 30) 5 to 8 p.m. is our second annual gloves and hats give away for all children. We will also be giving candy for Trunk or Treat (Please bring your children and enjoy our fellowship.)
Come visit us Sunday. Visitors are always welcome.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
