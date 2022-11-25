Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Communion/Outreach is Sunday. Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes. Message for Sunday, November 27: “Walk in the Light” Scriptures Isaiah 2: 1-5. Music Coordinator Jack Steeves and Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m. After Prayer meeting, at approximately 5:45 p.m., small group Bible study.
Wednesday Second Week Coffee Cup at 1 p.m. Devotions and brunch.
We live-stream every Sunday. If you cannot come to church join our live-stream at 11 a.m. Check out our Facebook page: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Also, Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now on YouTube; in search, put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
Star Baptist Church
Join us for worship as we welcome Scott and Shari back from vacation and celebrate the first Sunday of Advent!
Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. Sermon: "Who Among You?" Scripture: John 8:1-11.
Scott will resume posting the message on FaceBook and YouTube if you can't attend in person.
Thanks to Mike Wilcox for filling in the last two weeks, and to those who blessed us with special music!
Mark your calendar, our Christmas Soup Supper will be December 11.
Visitors are always welcome to our little church in the country!
Verse of the Day
Nehemiah 1:11
11 O Lord, I beseech thee, let now thine ear be attentive to the prayer of thy servant, and to the prayer of thy servants, who desire to fear thy name: and prosper, I pray thee, thy servant this day, and grant him mercy in the sight of this man. For I was the king's cupbearer.
