Cornerstone Baptist Church
Cornerstone Baptist Church on the corner of Barachel and Broadway streets is having "Homecoming" October 17. The singing group "Forgiven"will be sharing good gospel music during the worship hour. There will be a pitch-in dinner to follow with the meat provided.
Also, we will be honoring our pastor, Chuck Gerrian that day as October is Pastor Appreciation Month as well as his birthday.
Wednesday, October 27, will be our ladies meeting at 5 p.m.; supper at 6 p.m., and Bible Study at 6:30 p.m.
October 31, we are having the Lord"s supper in the evening service at 6 p.m.
Sunday School starts at 9:30 a.m. with coffee and donuts then worship service at 10:30 a.m.
First Christian/First Baptist Church
First Christian and First Baptist churches are hosting a drive-thru Trunk or Treat from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday October 30, in the Greensburg Elementary parking lot. Participants will enter off of Big Blue Avenue and remain in their vehicle as they are handed a pre-bagged bag of candy for each child in the vehicle. Also, the movie “23 Blast” will be shown at dusk in the parking lot. People will be asked to remain in their vehicles and will be able to tune to a specific radio digits to hear movie sound.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Our church is open for morning service, Monday Prayer meeting and small group Bible study.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Message for Sunday: (This is our last of our four Sundays for BACK TO CHURCH HOPE IS HERE series.)
Monday Prayer meeting at 4:45 p.m.
Monday night small group Bible study 5:45 p.m. (starts after prayer meeting).
We are live-straming every Sunday @ Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
Please come and join us at church, visitors are always welcome. If you are unable to come to church join us live-stream.
Star Baptist Church
Sunday, October 10, 9:30 a.m. - Sunday School; 10:30 a.m. - Worship, Scott Sharp, pastor. Message: "Stand Up and Be Counted." Scripture: Acts 22:16. There will also be a baptismal service.
Thursday, October 14, 4 p.m. to closing - Join us at Dairy Queen in Greensburg for food, fun, and fellowship. Thank you Dairy Queen for donating a percentage of sales to our Missions Fund!
Visitors are always welcome at our little church in the country.
Share your church news!
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put "Church News" in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.
Verse of the Day
1 Corinthians 1:25
25 Because the foolishness of God is wiser than men; and the weakness of God is stronger than men.
