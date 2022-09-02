Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Our church is open for Sunday morning service.
Communion/Outreach is this Sunday.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes.
Message for Sunday, September 4 is, "Managing Success” Scriptures Act 14: 8-20
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m. After Prayer meeting, at 5:45 p.m., small group Bible study.
Wednesday Second Week Coffee Cup at 1 p.m. Devotions and brunch.
We are live-streaming every Sunday; if you cannot come to church join us our live-stream at 11 a.m.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Also Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now also on YouTube in search put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome!
Verse of the Day
Hebrews 10:19-20
19 Having therefore, brethren, boldness to enter into the holiest by the blood of Jesus, 20 By a new and living way, which he hath consecrated for us, through the veil, that is to say, his flesh;
